By CBSMiami.com Team
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – A man in Coral Gables was arrested after he spotted two officers sitting at a table and decided to show off his gun.

It happened a week ago on Ponce De Leon Boulevard and 58 Avenue.

The man – later identified as Manning Dejuan Coney Jr. –  is seen sitting at a table next to the officers. He then puts a loaded gun on the table, pointing right at them.

Officials said Coney wanted to “show the officers they weren’t the only ones with power.”

The cops quickly secured the weapon and took him into custody.

He is now facing multiple charges, including carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

CBSMiami.com Team