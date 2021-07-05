MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Tropical Storm Elsa continues on its northwest trek, it is nearing landfall in west-central Cuba.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, Elsa was 55 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo, Cuba, and 165 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba.

The storm’s sustained winds were 65 mph with higher gusts as it moved toward the northwest near 14 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue through Monday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba on Monday and pass near the Florida Keys early Tuesday. Elsa is then forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some strengthening is possible before Elsa moves over Cuba, followed by some weakening while the center moves over land. Slight restrengthening is forecast after Elsa moves over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Cienfuegos and Matanzas.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban province of Camaguey

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Mayabeque, and Havana

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

West coast of Florida from Flamingo to Englewood

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: