MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to pass near the lower Florida Keys on Tuesday.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Elsa was about 45 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba.

The storm’s sustained winds were down to 50 mph with higher gusts as it moved toward the northwest near 14 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue tonight, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday and a turn toward the north on Tuesday night.

A north-northeastward motion is expected to begin on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, Elsa is expected to continue to move over western Cuba for the next few hours, move into the Florida Straits this evening, and pass near the Florida Keys early Tuesday.

Elsa is then forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some restrengthening is forecast after Elsa moves over the Gulf of Mexico tonight and Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Mayabeque, Havana, and Artemisa

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

West coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to Ochlockonee River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

West of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass, Florida

Rainfall from Elsa will impact portions of the Florida Keys, the Florida Peninsula and the coastal Southeast this week. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches, with areas getting up to 8 inches, are expected across Florida and coastal Georgia through Wednesday.