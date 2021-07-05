MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall on the southern coast of Cuba, bring heavy bands of rain and gusty winds.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Elsa was about 85 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba.

The storm’s sustained winds were 60 mph with higher gusts as it moved toward the northwest near 14 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue through Monday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, Elsa is expeElcted to continue to move over west-central Cuba for the next several hours, move into the Florida Straits this evening, and pass near the Florida Keys early

Tuesday. Elsa is then forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some weakening is expected as the center moves over land. Slight restrengthening is forecast after Elsa moves over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Mayabeque, Havana, and Artemisa

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

West coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to Suwannee River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Florida Keys from east of Craig Key to Ocean Reef

Florida Bay

North of the Suwannee River to Indian Pass

Rainfall from Elsa will impact portions of the Florida Keys, the Florida Peninsula and the coastal Southeast this week. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with areas getting up to 6 inches, are

expected across Florida and coastal Georgia through Wednesday