MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Search efforts have resumed at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse after the remaining 12-story building was reduced to rubble Sunday night in an implosion.

“On day 12, these men and women have continued their mission. They have the same determination and strength as when they got out on day one. It is a true honor to serve alongside these heroes and heroes from the state from the federal and from the international teams,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava.

Monday morning, the mayor announced that three more victims had been recovered from a newly accessible rubble pile, bringing the death toll to 27. More than 115 people remain unaccounted for.

The building went down at 10:30 p.m. A number of explosions could be heard and then the building started to fall, sending up massive plumes of dust into the air in the surrounding neighborhoods.

“Bringing the building down in a controlled manner was critical to expanding our scope of search. Truly, we could not continue without bringing this building down. The area closest to the building was the area that we had not been able to access. That is where we needed to go. Previously, it was not accessible due to the enormous risk to the team of first responders because of the instability of the building,” saidLevine Cava, who added that the building came down perfectly.

The decision to demolish the building came after safety issues plagued search efforts.

GALLERY: Demolition Of Remaining Collapsed Surfside Condo

CBS4 obtained this stunning video of the demolition from a boat just offshore.

Officials say the debris from the portion of the building that was demolished fell in a different area from the previous collapse. A tarp was over the original rubble pile to ensure they don’t mix. They stressed the building is being taken down out of necessity and is not something to celebrate

Levine Cava also addressed the concerns about pets that may have been in the building.

“In the days since the collapse, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Team conducted multiple full sweeps of the building in person, including searching in closets, and under beds and other hiding places. In the areas of the building that were not accessible to the teams, they used ladders on high lift cranes, and they placed live animal traps on the balconies at great personal risk to our first responders. Doorways were opened other means for the pets to escape the building if they were able,” she said. “So I want to say as clearly as I possibly can and urge our community to understand that we went to truly great lengths to take every step that we could at great risk to our first responders to ensure that all of the pets that were beloved family members, that none of them were left in the building prior to the demolition.”

Levine Cava said the demolition also expressed sympathy for the families affected.

“I also want to take a moment to acknowledge and reflect on the great tragedy that this has been for those who have survived the building collapse and have had to evacuate. The world is mourning for those who lost their loved ones. For those who are waiting for news from the collapse, to lose your home and all your belongings in this manner is a great loss as well. My heart and deepest sympathies goes out to all of the families who have had this tragedy,” she said.

WATCH: Monday Morning’s Press Conference

On Monday, Miami-Dade police confirmed that the bodies of Ingrid Ainsworth, 66, and Tzvi Ainsworth, 68, were recovered on July 5th.

Those who have been recovered from the rubble and identified are Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83 and Gladys Lozano, 79; Manuel LaFont, 54; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Frank Kleiman, 55; Michael David Altman, 50; Hilda Noriega, 92; Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21; Anna Ortiz, 46, her son Luis Bermudez, 26; Anaely Rodriguez, 42; Marcus Guara, their children 10-year old Lucia Guara and four-year-old Emma Guara; Magaly Delgado, 80; Bonnie Epstein, 56; Claudio Bonnefoy, 85; Maira Obias-Bonnefoy, 69; Graciela Cattarossi, 48; Gonzalo Torre, 81; a 7-year-old whose family did not want to be identified; and David Epstein, 58..

WATCH: Demolition from a different angle.

Levine Cava said they raised millions of dollars to help the families affected.

“We’ve raised millions of dollars thanks to the generosity of people in this country and all around the world. Their generosity has been overwhelming. It is going to be very, very important to put these funds into these families hands to help them to rebuild and meet their unmet needs. They have already been getting this assistance,” she said.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund to assist families impacted by the collapse as well as help feed first responders. To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund.

So far, they have raised more than $120,000.