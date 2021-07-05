MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The remaining porting of the Champlain Towers South was reduced to rubble Sunday night in an implosion.

The building went down at 10:30 p.m. A number of explosions could be heard and then the building started to fall, sending up massive plumes of dust into the air in the surrounding neighborhoods.

“The method of demolition is known as energetics felling, it’s a process that uses small strategically placed explosives and relies on gravity to bring the building down in place,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who added that the building came down exactly as planned.

The decision to demolish the building came after safety issues plagued search efforts.

CBS4 obtained this stunning video of the demolition from a boat just offshore.

Officials say the debris from the portion of the building that was demolished fell in a different area from the previous collapse. A tarp was over the original rubble pile to ensure they dont mix. They stressed the building is being taken down out of necessity and is not something to celebrate

“Taking down this building is a sad affair. We had families who have their lives, possessions, in those units. We had families who had their life possessions in the units that were destroyed so this is really just a continuation of the tragedy,” said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett.

Levine Cava said the demolition has a silver lining.

“Bringing the building down in a controlled manner is critical to expanding the scope of search, as you know, in the pile and allowing us a surge in area in the pile that is closest to the building which is currently not been accessable to the teams given the great risk due to the instability,” she said.

The mayor also addressed the concerns people had that pets were still in the building.

She said she had made it “a priority since Day 1 to do absolutely everything possible to search for every animal.” She explained fire rescue crews have done three full sweeps, including searching in closets and under beds and in unsafe areas. In addition to setting live traps, first responders also used cameras and drones with thermal imaging. After all those measures, they did not find any pets.

Officials wanted to demolish the remaining part of the condo building before any impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa are felt. The worry is that Elsa could have caused the remaining building to collapse onto the debris field.

Once the site is declared safe, rescue teams can get back to searching parts of the rubble that were previously off limits for safety purposes.

Rescuers are hoping the demolition will give them access for the first time to parts of the garage area that are a focus of interest, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah has said. That could give a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble and could possibly harbor survivors.

The death toll is currently 24, with 121 unaccounted.

On Sunday, Miami-Dade police confirmed that the body of David Epstein, 58, was recovered on July 2.

Those who have been recovered from the rubble and identified are Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83 and Gladys Lozano, 79; Manuel LaFont, 54; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Frank Kleiman, 55; Michael David Altman, 50; Hilda Noriega, 92; Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21; Anna Ortiz, 46, her son Luis Bermudez, 26; Anaely Rodriguez, 42; Marcus Guara, their children 10-year old Lucia Guara and four-year-old Emma Guara; Magaly Delgado, 80; Bonnie Epstein, 56; Claudio Bonnefoy, 85; Maira Obias-Bonnefoy, 69; Graciela Cattarossi, 48; Gonzalo Torre, 81, and a 7-year-old whose family did not want to be identified.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund to assist families impacted by the collapse as well as help feed first responders. To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund.

So far, they have raised more than $120,000.