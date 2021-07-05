BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood PD has arrested a 43-year-old man accused of threatening and charging an officer at police headquarters.
Police said Shawn Brennen ran at the officer after flagging the officer down last Friday.
Hollywood PD said when the officer went inside police headquarters, Brennen followed.
Brennen allegedly tried grabbing the officer's gun, but was quickly arrested.
The 43-year-old is facing several charges, including attempted premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer.