KEY WEST (CBSMimi) – With Tropical Storm Elsa approaching, the Monroe County School District announced it will be closing some schools on Tuesday.
The school district announced the following schools, and their respective offices, will be shuttered for at least a day:
- Gerald Adams Elementary
- Horace O’Bryant School
- Key West High School
- Marathon Middle High School
- Poinciana Elementary School
- Stanley Switlik School
- Sugarloaf School
The district administration will continue to operate Tuesday. All district-level services and operations will also remain open.