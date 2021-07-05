CONDO COLLAPSELatest updates on Surfside condo collapse search and rescue operation
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Monroe County School District, Tropical Storm Elsa

KEY WEST (CBSMimi) – With Tropical Storm Elsa approaching, the Monroe County School District announced it will be closing some schools on Tuesday.

The school district announced the following schools, and their respective offices, will be shuttered for at least a day:

  • Gerald Adams Elementary
  • Horace O’Bryant School
  • Key West High School
  • Marathon Middle High School
  • Poinciana Elementary School
  • Stanley Switlik School
  • Sugarloaf School

The district administration will continue to operate Tuesday. All district-level services and operations will also remain open.

CBSMiami.com Team