KEY BISCAYNE (CBSMiami) – The Village Manager of Key Biscayne says he has taken action after new video on social media shows a long crack in the ceiling of a parking garage beneath a condominium building.

The video surfaced on TikTok and shows the ceiling crack in one of the garages underneath one of the two Towers of Key Biscayne, which were built in 1971 and 1972 at the far end of the Village next to the entrance to Bill Baggs State Park.

Village Manager Steve Williamson told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “I have seen the video myself and we have passed it on to our team and then our structural team will go through this with very good technical experts. Obviously this is something we need to look in to and we are going to reach out to the property owner and figure out which is the next way ahead.”

Williamson said it is too early to say if there is a safety risk at the Towers of Key Biscayne. It’s a huge concern in the Village where more than half of the 13,000 residents live in condominium buildings.

He said, “Our responsibility is as a government entity with oversight. The property owner is ultimately responsible and we are going to work with them. We are going to make sure they’re working with the engineers to make sure they are meeting the Florida building code.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the general manager of the Towers of Key Biscayne released the following statement:

“The video showed an expansion joint and was not a “red flag” issue.”

Francis Khan says he owns a unit in Tower 2 and has seen the video of the garage on social media.

He said, “This is the ceiling garage which is towards the foundation which is not good. That’s what holds up a building. It’s not very nice but this building has been here awhile and is well built I can tell.”

Annie, who did not want to give her last name, also lives in Tower 2 and said, “I am a little nervous but I am pretty sure that management here is going to take care of it. I want to know if the problem has been evaluated and assessed. I know that the management sent out an assessment report to residents here. I have two young children and I want to make sure they are safe.”

Williamson said the Village has 88 buildings and he has been compiling a detailed list of properties that have had their recertifications or are coming due for them.

He said, “We have eight buildings pending for 40-year recertifications and we have four registered for 50-year certifications, three for 60 years no two for 70 years.”

He says inspectors will be busy as they step up inspections.

He said, “Safety is always a concern. In the end building safety is important and as we have seen in Surfside out hearts go out to everyone out there. In the end it is about the safety of people and we want to make sure people out there are safe and sound.”