MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Monday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to expand a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.
The following counties are now under the state of emergency:READ MORE: Hackers Hit Miami-Based IT Software Company In One Of The World's Largest Ransomware Attacks
Alachua, Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Hamilton, Gilchrist, Jefferson, Lake, Lafayette, Madison, Marion, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla.
Those counties are in addition to the following already covered by the state of emergency:READ MORE: Last-Minute Preps Underway In Key West As Tropical Storm Elsa Barrels Ahead
Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota.
However, under the new executive order, Miami-Dade, DeSoto and Hardee have been removed from the state of emergency.
The move comes as Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall on the southern coast of Cuba on Monday afternoon.MORE NEWS: Why Are Some People More Prone To Mosquito Bites? The Answer Stinks
The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida within the next few days.