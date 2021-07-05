MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Local artists Kyle Holbrook and Actv8tr have created a work of art in support of Surfside.

Holbrook is known for his inspirational and creative murals in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

The new mural is located at 500 NW 36th Street on the Pinnacle Housing building.

It is called ‘All Hands in for Surfside’ and is dedicated to the victims and first responders of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse.

The mural was created as a constant reminder of the need for everyone to come together to help with this tragedy and hopefully inspire others to donate and look into ways they can help support the families and rescue efforts.

“Whenever an unexpected tragedy of this magnitude occurs, there’s a need for people to come together. The mural Kyle has created illustrates ‘all hands together’ for Surfside and is meant to serve the community as a reminder of humanity and hope. By dedicating this art to the Surfside community and first responders, we want them to know that the rest of Miami is with them and will show up for them. Our neighbors need our support and it’s something small we can do to help keep #SurfsideStrong, and we hope in some small way that this mural can help the community start to heal,” said Louis Wolfson III, co-founder, Pinnacle and founder of Pinnacle’s Art in Public Places program.

Holbrook has painted other popular murals in Wynwood including one of Miami Heat stars wearing masks as a way to inspire others to do the same during the pandemic.

He also created a 1,200-foot long piece called The Overtown Hope Mural celebrating the Black community, another celebrating the Black Lives Matter movement and one honoring the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.