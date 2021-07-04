MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Independence Day falls on a Sunday this year.
This year, Independence Day falls on a Sunday. The holiday is being observed by the federal, state, and local governments on Monday, July 5.
Here is a list of what will be closed on the Fourth of July and Monday in Miami-Dade and Broward.
- Federal offices: Closed.
- County offices: Closed.
- County courts: Closed.
- Public schools: Closed.
- Garbage collection: Broward – regular schedule in most cities. Miami- regular schedule. Miami-Dade – no collection on July 4th.
- Post offices: Closed
- Public libraries: Closed.
- Stock markets: Closed.
- Miami-Dade will operate Metrobus, Metrorail, and Metromover services on a Sunday schedule on July 5th.
- Broward County Transit will operate on a Sunday holiday schedule on July 4th and return to a modified weekday service on Monday, July 5th.
- Banks: Most are closed (check with your bank to confirm.)
- Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers, and natural areas will be open.
- Tri-Rail will operate with their regular schedule.
- Malls and grocery stores will be open – individual store hours may vary.