By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Independence Day falls on a Sunday this year.

This year, Independence Day falls on a Sunday. The holiday is being observed by the federal, state, and local governments on Monday, July 5.

Here is a list of what will be closed on the Fourth of July and Monday in Miami-Dade and Broward.

  • Federal offices: Closed.
  •  County offices: Closed.
  • County courts: Closed.
  • Public schools: Closed.
  • Garbage collection: Broward – regular schedule in most cities. Miami- regular schedule. Miami-Dade – no collection on July 4th.
  • Post offices: Closed
  • Public libraries: Closed.
  • Stock markets: Closed.
  • Miami-Dade will operate Metrobus, Metrorail, and Metromover services on a Sunday schedule on July 5th.
  • Broward County Transit will operate on a Sunday holiday schedule on July 4th and return to a modified weekday service on Monday, July 5th.
  • Banks: Most are closed (check with your bank to confirm.)
  • Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers, and natural areas will be open.
  • Tri-Rail will operate with their regular schedule.
  • Malls and grocery stores will be open – individual store hours may vary.

 

