MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Tropical Storm Elsa 50 miles north of Kingston, Jamaica Sunday morning, a tropical storm warning has been issued for portions of the Florida Keys.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Elsa’s max sustained winds were 60 mph with higher gusts as it moves toward the west-northwest near 13 mph.

A turn toward the northwest is expected Sunday or tonight. On the forecast track, Elsa will continue to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba Sunday, and approach central Cuba tonight and early Monday.

Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits on Monday and pass near the Florida Keys late Monday.

Elsa is then forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some strengthening is possible Sunday and tonight as Elsa approaches the south-central coast of Cuba. However, gradual weakening is forecast to occur on Monday when Elsa moves across Cuba.

After Elsa emerges over the Florida Straits and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, some slight restrengthening is possible.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, and Havana

Jamaica

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

The Cuban province of Artemisa

The Florida Keys from east of Craig Key to Ocean Reef

Florida Bay

The southwest coast of Florida from Flamingo to Bonita Beach

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

Interests elsewhere in the Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of Elsa. Additional watches and warnings will likely be required later Sunday.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of Jamaica Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are expected and hurricane conditions are possible in portions of eastern and central Cuba later Sunday and tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area in the Florida Keys by late Monday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch areas in the Cayman Islands by tonight, and in the upper Florida Keys and the southwest coast of Florida by Monday night.

STORM SURGE: A storm surge will raise water levels above normal tide levels by as much as the following amounts in areas of onshore flow within the hurricane watch and warning areas…

Southern coast of Cuba – 3 to 5 feet

The combination of a storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Bonita Beach, FL to Flamingo, FL – 1 to 3 feet

Ocean Reef, FL to Dry Tortugas including Florida Bay – 1 to 2 feet

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: Across portions of southern Haiti and Jamaica, storm total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with isolated total amounts of 15 inches are expected through Sunday. This rain may lead to scattered flash flooding and mudslides, some of which could be significant.

Across portions of Cuba Sunday into Monday, rainfall of 5 to 10 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches is expected. This will result in significant flash flooding and mudslides.

Across the Cayman Islands Sunday into Monday, rainfall of 3 to 5 inches is expected. This rain may lead to scattered flash flooding.

Rainfall from Elsa will impact portions of the Florida Keys and Florida Peninsula Monday through Wednesday. Amounts of 2 to 4 inches with localized maximum amounts up to 6 inches will be possible, which may result in isolated flash, urban, and minor river flooding.

SURF: Swells generated by Elsa will spread westward along the coast of Jamaica and the southern coast of Cuba during the next day or two. Swells will increase near the Florida Keys and south Florida early next week. Please consult products from your local weather office for more details.