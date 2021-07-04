MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to bring heavy rain and tropical storm force winds to eastern Cuba and Jamaica on Sunday before continuing to move toward Florida.

At 5:00 a.m., Elsa was about 85 miles east of Kingston, Jamaica and about 185 miles southeast of Cabo Cruz Cuba.

Elsa is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph. It had a maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

An additional decrease in forward speed is expected later Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move away from the southern portion of Haiti during the next couple of hours, and move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba later Sunday morning. By Monday, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits. Elsa is then forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, and Cienfuegos

Jamaica

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

The Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, and Havana

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

Tropical storm conditions are expected to continue in southern portions of Haiti for a few more hours, and these conditions are expected to spread across Jamaica later this morning. Tropical storm conditions are expected and hurricane conditions are possible in portions of eastern and central Cuba later today and tonight. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch areas in the Cayman Islands by tonight, in western Cuba by early Monday, and the Florida Keys by late Monday.