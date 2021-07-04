MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or visit Neighbors4Neighbors.org/SurfsideFund if you want to help those affected by the Surfside condo collapse.
Over the first weekend following the collapse, the nonprofit's Surfside Building Collapse Victim Fund raised just over $36,000.
With the donations still pouring in, that total is now more than $120,000.
Neighbors 4 Neighbors Executive Director Katy Meagher said the fund's goal will be to assist the victims in the long term with unforeseen costs and things not covered by insurance.
The state’s Department of Emergency Management has recognized Neighbors 4 Neighbors as one of only two organizations to trust during this crisis.
On Tuesday, Meagher also announced that feeding first responders, with the help of Catering the Event, has been added to the nonprofit's efforts.
As a result, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has added an option on the donation site to designate your donation toward feeding first responders. On Tuesday, they received $5,000 to go toward feeding first responders.