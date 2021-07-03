MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Elsa was downgraded to a Tropical Storm with the 11 a.m. Saturday advisory. The storm continues to churn in the Caribbean, as it heads in our general direction.

At 11 a.m., Elsa started to affect Hispaniola as it was about 40 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic.

It is moving west-northwest at 29 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Tropical Storm winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Elsa blew off roofs, snapped trees and destroyed crops in the eastern Caribbean, where officials closed schools, businesses, and airports. The Category 1 storm is the first hurricane to hit Barbados in more than 60 years, unleashing heavy rains and winds on the island and then on St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A decrease in forward speed is expected on Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday and Saturday night and move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday.

By Monday, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits.

Little change in strength is expected, but slow weakening is forecast on Sunday and Monday when Elsa is expected to be near or over Cuba.

For now, Elsa is not expected to be a hurricane threat to South Florida. Its closest approach would be next Monday into Tuesday.

The Government of Cuba has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the

provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and

Santiago de Cuba, and a Tropical Storm Watch for the provinces of

Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, and

Matanzas.

The Government of Jamaica has changed the Hurricane Warning for

Jamaica to a Tropical Storm Warning.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Southern coast of Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the

border with Haiti

* Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern

border with the Dominican Republic

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* The coast of Haiti north of Port Au Prince

* South coast of the Dominican Republic east of Punta Palenque to

Cabo Engano

* The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin,

Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba

* Jamaica

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin,

Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to

Bahia de Manzanillo

* Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

* The Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa

Clara, CinemaScope, and Matanzas

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

We all need to remain alert and aware.