MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Elsa, the first hurricane of the season, continues to churn in the Caribbean, as it heads in our general direction.

Elsa blew off roofs, snapped trees and destroyed crops in the eastern Caribbean, where officials closed schools, businesses, and airports. The Category 1 storm is the first hurricane to hit Barbados in more than 60 years, unleashing heavy rains and winds on the island and then on St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

At 5:00 a.m., Elsa was nearing the south coast of Hispaniola, and was centered about 190 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic or ab out 530 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

It is moving west-northwest at 31 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

A west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected Saturday night and Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move near the southern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday or Saturday night.

By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba and move near portions of central and western Cuba Sunday night and Monday.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. Some decrease in winds is possible on Monday as Elsa interacts with Cuba.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Southern coast of Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the border with Haiti

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

Jamaica

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

South coast of the Dominican Republic east of Punta Palenque to Cabo Engano

The coast of Haiti north of Port Au Prince

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Bahia de Manzanillo

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

For now, Elsa is not expected to be a hurricane threat to South Florida. Its closest approach would be next Monday into Tuesday.

We all need to remain alert and aware.