MIAMI (CBSMiami) – During their Saturday morning briefing, state and local officials underscored the necessity of bringing the part of the condo that is still standing at the site of the Surfside condo collapse before the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.

“We have a building here in Surfside that is tottering, it is structurally unsound,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “If the building is taken down this will protect our search and rescue teams.”

Officials are hoping to demolish the remaining part of the condo building before we any impacts from Elsa are felt. Still no confirmed timeline.

The round-the-clock search for survivors continued overnight into Saturday at the Champlain Towers South collapse, while officials continued to monitor Tropical Storm Elsa through the Caribbean.

During the Saturday morning briefing, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the death toll is now 24, with 124 unaccounted for.

Mayor Cava said two additional victims had been recovered.

She said she had signed an emergency order for the county ahead of Elsa.

Search and rescue crews at the site of the Surfside partially collapsed condo spent another 24 hours searching for signs of life.

Officials are keeping an eye on Elsa and the impact it could have on the search efforts and the uncollapsed portion of the building.

The mayor said a contract had been signed to demolish the rest of the unstable structure.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he anticipates demolition would happen before Tropical Storm Elsa hits the state.

It would “entail minimal work stoppage” in terms of the search and rescue operations of the already-collapsed portion, said DeSantis.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the demolition could happen as early as Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mayor Cava addressed concerns of pet owners vis-a-vis the impending demolition.

“We’ve heard from people about animals left behind in the part of the building that did not collapse,” Mayor Cava said. “Search teams have used cameras to look inside the building. They’ve searched three different times. So far, they have not found any animals.”

On Friday, the mayor signed an executive order to demolish what is left standing.

“It will take at least a couple of weeks for engineers to determine the best way to bring down the building,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Friday.

“It’s important to note that we’re still evaluating all possible impacts and determining the best timeline to actually begin the demolition. Signing the order now is important so that it can help us move quickly,” she added. “The building poses a threat to public health and safety and bringing it down as quickly as possible is critical to protect our community.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said he would like to see demolition happen sooner than later.

“We have a potential hurricane that could blow that building in the wrong direction. It could create a mess of immense proportions” said Burkett.

Those who have been recovered from the rubble and identified are Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83 and Gladys Lozano, 79; Manuel LaFont, 54; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Frank Kleiman, 55; Michael David Altman, 50; Hilda Noriega, 92; Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21; Anna Ortiz, 46, her son Luis Bermudez, 26; Anaely Rodriguez, 42; Marcus Guara, their children 10-year old Lucia Guara and four-year-old Emma Guara, Magaly Delgado, 80, Bonnie Epstein, 56, Claudio Bonnefoy, 85, Maira Obias-Bonnefoy, 69, and a 7-year-old who the family did not want to identify.

After search operations at the site were halted for most of the day on Thursday due to safety concerns about the building that is still standing at the site, plans are being made to demolish it.

For 10 days straight, search and rescue teams have been climbing on the rubble, sifting through concrete and metal.

Firefighters remain optimistic:

Drilling through the layers of cement, tirelessly, searching for signs of life.

“Don’t lose hope we will continue until we get to the bottom of that rubble,” said Juan Mestas, Operations Chief for Miami Beach Fire Department.

“There is a very good chance that we could injure anyone who is still underneath. So, the work is tedious and very time-consuming. That why you see the buckets out there just taking one rock at a time.”

Mestas has responded to disasters around the world, including the Twin Towers collapse on 9-11.

