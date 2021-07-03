MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monroe County Emergency Management officials have activated their Incident Management Team ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, as the storm could reach the Florida Keys Monday and Tuesday.
Officials urge residents to keep informed and get Emergency Management Alerts.
Regular information also is available on Monroe County’s Emergency Management website, www.monroecountyem.com/elsa, and on the following official Monroe County social media sites:
“Now is the time to make sure you and your family have established an emergency plan and have a fully-stocked emergency supply kit,” Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner said.