By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Ron DeSantis, State Of Emergency

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Saturday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for several Florida counties, including Miami-Dade and Monroe.

The move follows the advance of Tropical Storm Elsa through the Caribbean.

READ MORE: Surfside Condo Collapse: Demolition Planned For Sunday; Death Toll At 24, 124 Remain Unaccounted

The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida early next week.

READ MORE: Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Elsa Continues To Track Towards Florida

The following counties are under a state of emergency:

Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota

MORE NEWS: Condo Collapse: Owners Fear For Missing Surfside Pets As Impending Demolition Draws Near

On Saturday afternoon Elsa was battering parts of Hait and the Dominican Republic.

CBSMiami.com Team