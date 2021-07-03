MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Saturday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for several Florida counties, including Miami-Dade and Monroe.
The move follows the advance of Tropical Storm Elsa through the Caribbean.
The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida early next week.
The following counties are under a state of emergency:
Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota
On Saturday afternoon Elsa was battering parts of Hait and the Dominican Republic.