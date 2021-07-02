MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the Lesser Antilles.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was located 70 miles east-southeast of Barbados.

Elsa is moving toward the west-northwest near 28 mph with sustained winds of 60 mph. The tropical-storm-force winds now extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands Friday morning, across the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Barbados

Martinique

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

The entire coast of Haiti

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Grenada and its dependencies

Saba and Saint Eustatius

Jamaica

South Florida is also included in the forecast track so we will need to closely watch it over the weekend.

For now, Elsa is not expected to be a hurricane threat to South Florida. Its closest approach would be next Monday into Tuesday but it is still too soon to say what, if any impacts, we will see.

We all need to remain alert and aware.

Tropical Storm Elsa is now the earliest fifth named storm on record.