MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The death toll from the Champlain Towers South collapse has increased to 20.

On Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said two additional victims were recovered overnight, including the daughter of a City of Miami firefighter.

“It goes without saying that every night, since this last Wednesday, has been immensely difficult for everybody and particularly the families impacted. But last night was uniquely different, it was more difficult for our first responders,” said Levine Cava. “These men and women are paying an enormous human toll each and every day. I ask that you keep all of them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban issued the following statement.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families affected by this horrific tragedy. We can confirm that a member of our City of Miami Fire Department family has lost his 7-year-old daughter in the collapse. She was recovered last night by members of our Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force 2.”

“I am the father of two children, I have a seven-year-old son, and the thought of losing him in this way is unimaginable. This tragedy has haunted so many of us because so many of us know someone who was in the building or affected by this tragedy. Now we know it was someone from our family, our fire family,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Those who have been recovered from the rubble and identified are Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83 and Gladys Lozano, 79; Manuel LaFont, 54; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Frank Kleiman, 55; Michael David Altman, 50; Hilda Noriega, 92; Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21; Anna Ortiz, 46, her son Luis Bermudez, 26; Anaely Rodriguez, 42; Marcus Guara, their children 10-year old Lucia Guara and four-year-old Emma Guara, and Magaly Delgado, 80.

There are 128 people who are still unaccounted for.

After search operations at the site were halted for most of the day on Thursday due to safety concerns about the building that is still standing at the site, plans are being made to demolish it.

“We’re proceeding with our evaluation of all of the factors, all of the time, and the impacts related to the demolition of the building. While the search and rescue continues as our top priority, and it is important to stress, as our engineer explained yesterday evening, that a demolition cannot be done overnight. In fact, it takes weeks to demolish a building,” said Levine Cava.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the state’s Division of Emergency Management continues to work on contingency plans for potential tropical weather impacts from Hurricane Elsa.

For those looking to help the families impacted by the collapse, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund.

To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to <a href=”http://For those looking to help, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund for those in need. To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund</a>.

So far, they have raised more than $90,000.