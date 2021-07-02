MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials announced Friday that the county will lock down drawbridges at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 4, ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Elsa.
Officials said all drawbridges would be closed in advance of expected tropical-storm-force winds of 39 MPH.
Once lockdowns are complete, officials added, they will remain closed for the duration of severe weather and “until the drawbridges and waterways can be assessed for damages.”
For more information regarding the bridge lockdown, county residents are urged to call 311.