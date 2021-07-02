MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Elsa strengthens more as it moves into the eastern Caribbean Sea.

At 2 p.m., the center of the storm was located 95 miles west-northwest of St. Vincent.

Elsa was moving toward the west-northwest near 29 mph with sustained winds of 85 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move away from the Windward Islands during the next several hours, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday or Saturday night. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, and move near portions of central and western Cuba Sunday night and

early Monday.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. Some decrease in winds is possible on Monday as Elsa interacts with Cuba.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Southern coast of Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the

border with Haiti

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Jamaica

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Lucia

Martinique

Dominica

South coast of the Dominican Republic east of Punta Palenque to Cabo Engano

The coast of Haiti north of Port Au Prince

Jamaica

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Grenada and its dependencies

Saba and Sint Eustatius

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Bahia de Manzanillo

Cayman Brack and Little Cayman

Elsa is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain, with some areas getting up to 15 inches, today across the Windward Islands and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados. This rain may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

Portions of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica could see 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches, Saturday into Sunday.

South Florida is also included in the forecast track so we will need to closely watch it over the weekend.

For now, Elsa is not expected to be a hurricane threat to South Florida. Its closest approach would be next Monday into Tuesday but it is still too soon to say what, if any impacts, we will see.

We all need to remain alert and aware.