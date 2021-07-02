MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This July 4th gives us reasons to celebrate our nation’s 245th birthday, just as we are slowly getting back to normal from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It looks like this July 4th will look like previous pre-pandemic celebrations, just as more and more people are getting their coronavirus vaccines.

So, what better way to honor America than with fireworks across South Florida?

The following are spots across Miami-Dade and Broward where you will be able to enjoy live fireworks.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Miami– America’s Birthday Bash At Bayfront Park: Swing by Bayfront Park in Biscayne Boulevard for July 4th and enjoy the live music, food, kids zone, and the fireworks show. The fireworks show is expected to begin at 9 pm. The show is expected to be a 30-minute extravaganza.

Miami – Deering Estate: For July 4th weekend, grab some family, friends, and your picnic basket and head to Deering Estate in South Miami. They are offering $4 tickets per person, ages 4 and older. Admission is free for children age 3 and younger, as well as for Deering Estate members. Guests

Doral – Independence Day Celebration: Calling all Doral residents! Two July 4th events will happen in the Doral area. Near Doral Glades Park, a fireworks display near the Doral Glades Park area will take place at 9:20 pm. At Trump National Hotel Doral, there will be food trucks and drinks available, with the fireworks show. It will also be streaming on the City Of Doral Facebook and YouTube Live pages for those who are not able to attend in person.

Homestead – July 4th Drive-In Celebration at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Celebrate July 4th while sitting in the comfort of your car. The City of Homestead’s annual Independence Day Bash will host the July 4th Drive-In Celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Parking gates open at 7 pm and the fireworks show will begin at 9 pm. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own food and drinks.

Miami – Key Biscayne July 4th Parade: The 62nd Annual Key Biscayne 4th of July Parade is set to take place Sunday, July 4th at 11 am. The parade will take place down Crandon Blvd. from Harbor Drive to West Wood Drive. Although there will not be any fireworks this year, it is still set to be a fun time for family and friends.

Miami Lakes – Miami Lakes 18th Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration: The Town of Miami Lakes and its Cultural Affairs Committee will host the “18th Annual Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Show “on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 7:00 pm. It will take place at Miami Lakes Picnic Park West. The event will feature music, food trucks, and a fireworks presentation.

Hialeah –Milander Park: In the heart of Hialeah, Milander Park will host their annual City of Hialeah Independence Day Celebration. Musical guests include Gente De Zona and Amaury Gutierrez. DJs to keep the party going include DJ Yus, DJ Nancy Starr, DJ A10, and DJ Saroza. The night caps off with a 30-minute Fourth Of July firework showcase.

Miami – July 4 Miami Fireworks Cruise: Celebrate the 4th of July aboard the $40 million yacht, SeaFair Miami while enjoying the Miami waters. Aboard the yacht, guests can experience the private Fireworks Show courtesy of VIP Nightlife & SeaFair.

Miami – Star-Spangled Awesome! Independence Day Celebration At The Wharf Miami: For the July 4th festivities, stop by The Wharf Miami and celebrate America in style. Food, live music, and drinks await those attending. Kicking off July 4th at 12 pm., the party doesn’t stop until July 5th at 1 am. Children and pets are welcomed until 6 pm, but after the age policy is strictly 21 and above.

BROWARD COUNTY

Miramar – City Of Miramar 4th Of July Independence Day Concert & Fireworks Display:Stop by the Miramar Regional Park and celebrate July 4th. Gates to this event open at 5:30 pm and no entries will be accepted after 8 pm. Food trucks and cold beverages will be available for purchase. Face masks and social distancing is heavily encouraged for this event.

Fort Lauderdale – Fort Lauderdale 4th of July Spectacular: The City of Fort Lauderdale welcomes rock band The Beach Boys into town as they are set to perform at the City of Fort Lauderdale’s 4th of July Spectacular. This event is free to attend and The Beach Boys will perform from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Family-friendly events such as face painting, arts and crafts, water slides, and games and contests will be available. The firework show is scheduled for 9:30 pm.

Pompano Beach – City Of Pompano Beach 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza: The City of Pompano Beach will be celebrating July 4th this year with a Fireworks Extravaganza on Sunday, July 4th. Those attending will have the option to choose how to celebrate the event. They can go attend on the beach or experience the event virtually due to COVID pre-caution. The in-person event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with live music from reggae band, Jazhilla Group. At 7:00 pm, pop band VAM Band will perform on stage. The fireworks extravaganza is set for 9 pm.

Davie – Town Of Davie July 4th Celebration: Celebrate Independence Day at Bamford Park with JD Danner Band headlining the event. The event kicks off at 7 pm.