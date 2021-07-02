SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – In one of the darkest times Surfside has ever seen, small but significant acts of kindness have been shining brightly.

Wherever there is grief, there’s usually some goodness – like 11-year-old London Miller.

“I wanted to spread happiness through my lemonade so I decided to bring it here,” she said.

Miller delivered her lemonade to the men and women who’ve been working in hot, dangerous, conditions at the Champlain Towers South collapse site for more than a week with the help of her mom and dad.

“I’m very proud of her. This is all her, I’m just the driver,” said Miller’s father Claude.

Surfside Police Captain Antonio Marciante joined in to assist.

“We’re gonna put this in our police car and drive it around town and take it to the officers we have at different posts,” he said. “These small gestures are what makes our day, helps us keep going.”

Police surround the collapsed building, block by block, anyone who needs a pick-me-up has no shortage of kind people offering them snacks and cold drinks.

Sam Tuckerman and Darianne Navarro took the day off work to do their part.

“I’m getting a lot of pleasure from this just seeing everybody’s faces when we offer them food or water,” said Navarro.

“I just met someone who was right next door to one of the couples who passed away, just hearing his story blew my mind,” said Tuckerman. “That was really moving for me, especially being a local.”

The selflessness isn’t slowing down. There are many other acts of kindness going on that we don’t know about. It’s a good thing because this community needs every bit of help now and for the long haul.