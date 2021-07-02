MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former University of Miami head football coach Mark Richt has announced that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
The 61-year-old took to social media to explain why he appeared to be, in his own words, "waddling around." He said the disease has left him less steady on his feet.
Richt said he plans to continue working at the ACC network in the fall.
Richt retired from the team in 2018.
When he left, he had an all-time NCAA coaching record of 171-64, which includes 15 years at Georgia and three with the Hurricanes.
He led Miami to a 26-13 record during those three seasons, which included 10 wins in 2017 and a first place finish in the ACC Coastal Division.