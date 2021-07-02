CONDO COLLAPSELatest updates on Surfside condo collapse search and rescue operation
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, UM Hurricanes

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former University of Miami head football coach Mark Richt has announced that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The 61-year-old took to social media to explain why he appeared to be, in his own words, “waddling around.” He said the disease has left him less steady on his feet.

READ MORE: Hurricane Elsa: Too Soon To Tell Impact On South Florida

Richt said he plans to continue working at the ACC network in the fall.

READ MORE: Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Elsa Winds, Rain Spreading Across Windward Islands

Richt retired from the team in 2018.

When he left, he had an all-time NCAA coaching record of 171-64, which includes 15 years at Georgia and three with the Hurricanes.

MORE NEWS: Surfside Condo Collapse: Plans Are In The Works To Demolish Building, Death Toll At 18

He led Miami to a 26-13 record during those three seasons, which included 10 wins in 2017 and a first place finish in the ACC Coastal Division.

CBSMiami.com Team