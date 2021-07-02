GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS Denver) – Just in time for Independence Day weekend, a woman in Golden, Colorado is sharing a video of her dog singing along to the early morning broadcast of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on CBS’ KCNC-TV in Denver.

Sheryle Paisley’s dog Bandit can be seen in the video howling and barking when 10-year-old Reina Ozbay’s rendition of the national anthem comes on the TV.

Two years ago KCNC-TV brought back the early morning television tradition of broadcasting “The Star-Spangled Banner” on air before the dawn’s early light each day, and ever since then they’ve gotten a steady stream of emails from across Colorado thanking them for it. Bandit would probably email them a thanks, too, if he could.

“I’d like to share with you my dog, Bandit, singing along with Reina Ozbay as she sings the National Anthem on the 4:30 a.m. CBS4 morning news,” Paisley wrote. “This video will make your morning.”

Paisley said everyone in her house is a big fan of KCNC’s CBS4 This Morning.