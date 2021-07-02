MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A search and rescue team member says he witnessed a heartbreaking moment after a young girl was pulled from the rubble of the Surfside building collapse.

“We got to see the procession and it was definitely a humbling experience for everyone on the pile,” said Julio Ramos, Florida Task Force 4.

A 7-year-old girl, the daughter of a city of Miami firefighter is one of the two latest victims to be pulled from the collapse of the Champlain Towers South.

“Last night was completely different, totally different, and more difficult for our first responders,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

First responders and search teams have been working tirelessly for now over a week in what remains a rescue operation.

“These men and women are paying an enormous human toll each and every day. I ask that you keep all of them in your thoughts and prayers, said Levine Cava.

The horrific collapse hits home especially for parents, including Miami Mayor Francis Suarez who is trying to grapple with the thought of a parent losing their child.

“I am the father of two children, I have a seven-year-old son, and the thought of losing him in this way is unimaginable,” said Suarez.

128 victims are still unaccounted for and 20 people have been found dead so far, some of them are kids.

“This tragedy has haunted so many of us because so many of us know someone who was in the building or affected by this tragedy,” said Suarez.

“Now we know it was someone from our family, our fire family.

In the rubble on Wednesday, two sisters, 10-year-old Lucia Guara and 4-year-old Emma Guara were found.

Their parents were also found in the rubble.

As for the daughter of the Miami firefighter, she has not yet been identified.