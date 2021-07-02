MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of North Miami Beach has ordered the immediate closure of The Crestview Towers Condominium and the evacuation of its residents.
The move follows a building inspection report turned in by the condo association Friday.READ MORE: At Least 6 Firefighters Test Positive For COVID At Surfside Search Site
It shows unsafe structural and electrical conditions.READ MORE: Surfside Condo Collapse: Death Toll At 22, 126 Remain Unaccounted
It is a 156-unit building in the 2000 block of Northeast 164th Street.
The city says it is evacuating everyone out of an abundance of caution.MORE NEWS: Demolishing Champlain Towers South? Expert Says It's Going To Be Complicated
City officials plan to provide more information soon.