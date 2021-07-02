By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of North Miami Beach has ordered the immediate closure of The Crestview Towers Condominium and the evacuation of its residents.

The move follows a building inspection report turned in by the condo association Friday.

It shows unsafe structural and electrical conditions.

It is a 156-unit building in the 2000 block of Northeast 164th Street.

The city says it is evacuating everyone out of an abundance of caution.

City officials plan to provide more information soon.

