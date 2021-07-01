MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the western Atlantic, Tropical Storm Elsa is now the earliest fifth named storm on record.

At 11 a.m., the center of the storm was located 680 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

The storm was moving toward the west near 28 with sustained winds of 45 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. By early Sunday Elsa is forecast to move near portions of eastern Cuba.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Barbados

Martinique

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

Grenada and its dependencies

Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the Windward and the southern Leeward Islands within the warning areas on Friday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch areas on Friday.

Elsa’s center is currently forecast to move across Cuba but that could change as there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the eventual track and intensity of Elsa late weekend into early next week.

South Florida is also included in the forecast track so we will need to closely watch it over the weekend.

For now, Elsa is not expected to be a hurricane threat to South Florida. Its closest approach would be next Monday into Tuesday but it is still too soon to say what, if any impacts, we will see.

The forecast models spread out and are not in agreement going into the late weekend and early next week. Some models forecast Elsa staying south of Cuba while other models forecast it could move over Cuba, the Gulf of Mexico, or possibly in the general direction of South Florida.

We all need to remain alert and aware.