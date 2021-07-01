MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a busy start to the 2021 hurricane season, we now have our fifth named storm.

Tropical Storm Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was located 865 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

The storm was moving toward the west near 25 with sustained winds of 40 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Barbados

Martinique

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the Windward and the southern Leeward Islands within the warning areas on Friday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch areas on Friday.

The system will produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados. This rain may produce isolated flash flooding and mudslides.