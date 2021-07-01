MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will meet with the families impacted by the Surfside condo collapse and first responders.
The Bidens will visit the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse on Thursday. They will also be briefed by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Governor Ron DeSantis, and other officials.
About an hour later they will meet with first responders along with search and rescue crews. The President has called them heroic and will thank them for their tireless work.
The President’s visit is carefully crafted so it will not impede the search and rescue operation.
In the afternoon, Biden will assume the role of "Consoler in Chief" when he and the First Lady meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy, to offer them comfort as search and rescue efforts continue.
That meeting will take place in Bal Harbour. He’s scheduled to spend several hours with the families before delivering remarks.