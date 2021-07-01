MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the search effort continues at the site of the Surfside condo collapse, concerns are increasing about the safety of other buildings in the area.

The Champlain Tower South collapse has many residents who live in highrises on edge. Many of them are paying more attention to structural concerns in their buildings than ever before. As the county conducts audits of buildings five stories and taller nearing their 40 year recertification, they urge residents not to jump to conclusions.

“If you see rust, that’s a sign of corrosion in your slab, that’s an area of concern. It does not mean that it’s an emergency right now, it’s may not be a life safety issue but it means it needs to get repaired in a timely fashion or the corrosion will spread throughout the structure and it will begin to deteriorate other parts of the concrete, said concrete expert Yanieve Levi

Officials say building residents who see cracks that concern them should contact their HOA. If action isn’t taken in a reasonable amount of time, officials suggest reaching out to an attorney.