TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has given final approval to creating a memorial in Tallahassee to honor military members who were captured or went missing in combat during the Vietnam War.
DeSantis this week signed a bill (SB 416) that will authorize a POW-MIA veterans bracelet memorial along South Monroe Street near the state Capitol.
The Senate and House unanimously approved the bill during the legislative session that ended April 30.
The measure, sponsored by Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, and Rep. Mike Giallombardo, R-Cape Coral, directs the state Department of Management Services to consider recommendations from the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Florida Historical Commission in making decisions about the memorial’s design and placement.
The memorial will be funded by the Vietnam Veterans of America Big Bend Chapter 96 in Tallahassee. The state has a Vietnam War memorial across Monroe Street from the Capitol.
