MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search and rescue operation at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside was halted overnight due to safety concerns.

“We were forced to halt operations on the collapse in the early hours of the morning due to structural concerns about the standing structure. We are doing everything that we can to ensure that the safety of our first responders is paramount and to continue our search and rescue operation,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis said almost 1,400 tons of building material had been removed from the site.

Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said there had been no remains recovered overnight.

The death stands at 18, including two children.

The children were identified as 10-year-old Lucia Guara and 4-year-old Emma Guara. The body of their mother, 42-year-old Anaely Rodriguez, was also recovered. Marcus Guara, the girls’ father and Rodriguez’s husband, was confirmed dead after his remains were pulled from the rubble on Saturday.

Miami-Dade police said the body of 21-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos was recovered Wednesday.

The others who have been recovered and identified from the site are Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83 and Gladys Lozano, 79; Manuel LaFont, 54; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Frank Kleiman, 55; Michael David Altman, 50; Hilda Noriega, 92; Anna Ortiz, 46, and her son Luis Bermudez, 26.

The number of those unaccounted for is now 145, while the number of people accounted for is 139. The mayor said they were conducting an audit of the list of those accounted and unaccounted for.

“Our detectives have been working around the clock to reach every single person who we have been told may be missing by a loved one. We need to verify every report and remove duplicates wherever possible. Please, this takes some time,” said Levine Cava.

The mayor stressed the numbers are fluid and will continue to change.

For those looking to help the families impacted by the collapse, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund.

To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund.

So far they have raised $83,000.