MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Heat legend Udonis Haslem paid his respects to the Surfside victims by attending a memorial Wednesday.

Haslem, alongside Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, placed a wreath at the memorial.

He also made a stop to visit with first responders in the area.

While at the memorial site he left a handwritten note on the fence, which read:

“Our hearts are broken for those who have passed. We pray for them and we pray for peace for all the families!!!”

The Heat have been helping families with everything from housing support, financial assistance, as well as mental health support.

“It’s emotional for me. It’s hard to fight back feelings, the pain, the tears. For me, being a part of Miami and staying in Miami was never about basketball. It was always bigger than basketball for me. So, this breaks my heart,” said Haslem.

As the captain of this team as the leader in the city, I ask that we all come together and we support Surfside and we give as much as we can to help the people involved,” he added.