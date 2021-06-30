MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hotline has been created for witnesses of the Surfside condo collapse to share information.
MDPD is asking anyone with videos or photos to call the Surfside Collapse Witness Tip Line at (305) 428-4417.
The tip line operates from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Even if you don’t have any info to share, there are still other ways to help.
Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund to assist families impacted by the collapse as well as help feed first responders.
To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund.