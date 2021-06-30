MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a busy start to the 2021 hurricane season, we’re now getting ready for our fifth named storm.

In advance of the expected formation, Potential Tropical Storm advisories have been started to allow for tropical storm watches to be issued for parts of the eastern Caribbean.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the center of the disturbance was about 1195 miles east of the Windward Islands.

The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph and this motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm Wednesday night or on Thursday.

The formation chance through 48 hours is 70%, while the formation chance through five days is 90%.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Vincent and the Grenadines

Lucia

Barbados

Martinique

Tropical-storm conditions are possible in portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands on Friday.

The potential tropical cyclone will produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados. This rain may produce isolated flash flooding and mudslides.

Once the disturbance develops into a tropical storm, the name will be Elsa and it would be the earliest fifth named storm on record.