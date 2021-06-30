MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers moved across parts of South Florida on Wednesday morning.

Throughout the day we’ll see scattered storms with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding. lightning and gusty winds.

It will be warm and humid in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night passing storms will be possible with some heavy rain at times.

Thursday we remain unsettled with a high rain chance as deep moisture lingers over the area. On Friday passing storms will be possible.

Late Friday into Saturday some models are hinting at some slightly drier air trying to move in and that might lower the rain chance just a bit for the first half of the weekend. But then models suggest the deep moisture returns on Sunday for the 4th of July Holiday. It will be a hot weekend with highs around 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS

A tropical wave midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands has become better organized and the National Hurricane Center says it has a high potential (80 percent) of cyclone development over the next five days. Environmental conditions appear favorable for development and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days as the system moves west-northwestward at about 20 mph. Most of the models are in agreement this disturbance will likely move west-northwest near or across the Lesser Antilles by Friday and then may move near or over parts of the Caribbean islands by this weekend. The CBS4 Weather team will closely monitor this system.

Another wave east of the Lesser Antilles has become disorganized and now only has a 10 percent chance of cyclone development as it moves west-northwest at 20 to 25 mph. Regardless of development, this system could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Lesser Antilles in the next day or so.