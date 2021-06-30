MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday rescuers are deploying NASA-developed technology to help locate any survivors in the Surfside building debris.
The technology, known as FINDER, is used with advanced space imaging technology, which was originally developed to find signs of life in outer space.
It applies itself to help locate buried victims by detecting movements as faint as a heartbeat.
In the past, FINDER has been used elsewhere around the globe to assist first responders with search and rescue operations in places like Nepal, Mexico, and the Bahamas.