MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The number of confirmed deaths remains at 12 on the seventh day of the search and rescue operation at the Champlain Towers South collapse site.

Tuesday evening Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the number of those unaccounted for is now 149, while the number of people accounted for is 125. The mayor stressed the numbers are fluid and will continue to change.

Those who have been recovered from the site are Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83 and Gladys Lozano, 79; Manuel LaFont, 54; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Marcus Joseph Guara, 52; Frank Kleiman, 55; Michael David Altman, 50; Hilda Noriega, 92; Anna Ortiz, 46, and her son Luis Bermudez, 26.

Search crews have worked tirelessly at the site since the collapse. The clearing of the debris must be done delicately to prevent falling pieces of rubble from causing a shift and potentially injuring search teams or possible survivors.

“This whole scene that we are working on, I can’t emphasize enough the dangers we are in countering,” said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky. “So I’ve definitely been monitoring. We will continue to monitor. Our teams have structural engineers.”

Cominsky said crews had removed approximately three million pounds of concrete.

“This is the third largest building failure in the history of the United States – only third to Oklahoma and New York City – so we are doing everything that we can,” said Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer.

He was referring to the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 and the Twin Towers in 2001.

A grand jury investigation is being launched.

In a statement from Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathy Fernandez Rundle, she said, in part:

“My office has a long tradition of presenting more than just criminal cases to the Grand Jury. Our Grand Juries have also served as a cross-section of the community to evaluate matters of health and public safety. For example, in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, the Grand Jury issued a report that helped lead to better building codes. The Grand Jury has also made recommendations regarding the environmental integrity of Biscayne Bay, the financial survival of Jackson Memorial Public Hospital, and the safety of our public housing communities. To that end, I plan to request that our Grand Jury look at what steps we can take to safeguard our residents without jeopardizing any scientific, public safety, or potential criminal investigations.”

For those looking to help the families impacted by the collapse, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund. To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund.

So far they have raised $47,000.