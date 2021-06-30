MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As those crews work day and night to find survivors, the community is trying to show them all the support they can.

On the move in their red ponchos, an appropriate color for a group that’s all heart, volunteers of CASA Church gathered donations for those impacted by the Surfside collapse.

From hand sanitizer to coffee, they spent the day delivering items – even in the pouring rain.

“My shoes are full of water and I’ve been rained on quite a bit, but it’s completely worth it. They are out here, so why should we,” said volunteer Lorena Abello.

“We don’t stop, because we’re just here for community,” said Jessica Guzman, another volunteer.

With cranes visible, combing thru the debris in the background, CASA Church volunteers were there for the victims’ families, first responders and even those in the media.

“We’ve handed out bags, thank you bags. We’ve handed out drinks and snacks. We’ve walked, just said hello to everyone, thank you to everyone,” said Abello.

They helped freshen up the moods of so many dampened by Thursday’s tragedy, using the Good Book as a compass in all this chaos and confusion.

“Whether it’s the Bible or the Koran or the Torah, it’s all about being kind and loving one another. I mean, we’re all God’s children,” said Abello.

If you would like to help CASA Church’s efforts, you can contact them at help@casachurch.miami.