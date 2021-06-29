MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Venezuelan Ambassador Carlos Vecchio visited the collapsed condo site in Surfside Tuesday morning.
He spoke to grieving families about the tragedy.
“Being here today is to show our solidarity, and to express our solidarity to the families, and also to the authorities,” he said. “Let’s keep the faith, let’s keep that with unity and let’s keep that with the Lord. And I hope that we can announce in the short term that they have saved many lives.”
Two Venezuelan citizens are among those confirmed dead with four others still missing.