MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Surfside on Thursday.

The President made the announcement to reporters as he boarded Marine One on his way to Wisconsin.

“We are deeply grateful for the support we’ve received from President Biden and the federal administration since day on, and thankful he will be visiting the site of this tragedy to spend time with the impacted families and first responders,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement.

President Biden says he believes there should be an investigation into what caused the Champlain Towers South to partially collapse and the federal government should be involved.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki touched on the topic at her daily press briefing Monday.

REPORTER: “You said the president would like to see an investigation into what happened at Surfside.”

PSAKI: “Yea, he supports one. Yup.”

REPORTER: “Can you expand on that? Would he like to see that federally run? Would he like to see building code changes? What would be the goal of that?”

PSAKI: “The goal of course is to get to bottom of what happened. And of course, have it be an instructive guide on how to prevent it from happening in the future. I just conveyed all the federal resources we are sending down to be supportive of efforts on the ground.”