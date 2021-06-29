MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach has canceled its Fire on the Fourth Festival on July 4 out of respect for the families and victims of the Surfside condo collapse.
The outdoor festival, planned for Sunday, was to taken place at 72 Street and Collins Avenue to mark the nation’s 245th birthday.READ MORE: “I Do Know That Time Is Ticking': Search And Rescue Hangs On To Hope For Survivors
Last Sunday, Miami Beach declared a state of emergency related to the collapse.READ MORE: Florida Withdraws From Federal Pandemic Assistance Program
Miami Beach emergency responders were among the first on the scene and have continued to provide ongoing support. A significant portion of the staging for the emergency response efforts has taken place within Miami Beach, including the use of city streets, property, and other facilities for search and rescue command centers, the use of city parking lots for personnel and equipment as well as the use of city property to support the significant media presence.
North Bay Village has also canceled their 4th of July Concert “out of respect and special consideration to the tragedy in our neighboring community, the Town of Surfside.”MORE NEWS: Neighbors 4 Neighbors' Surfside Building Collapse Victim Fund Helping Those In Need
North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega’s mother Hilda Noriega is among the missing in the collapse.