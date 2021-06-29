MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The number of confirmed deaths remained at 11 on Tuesday.

As search and rescue crews worked a sixth day at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said no new fatalities were discovered overnight.

The number of those unaccounted for is 150, the number of people accounted for is 136. The mayor stressed the numbers are fluid and will continue to change.

All 11 victims have been identified. They are Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83 and Gladys Lozano, 79; Manuel LaFont, 54; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Marcus Joseph Guara, 52; Frank Kleiman, 55; Michael David Altman, 50; Anna Ortiz, 46, and her son Luis Bermudez, 26.

Levine Cava said all their families have been notified and thanked the Miami-Dade police department for taking care of this delicate task.

The mayor said the search and rescue operation will continue as crews explore “all possible avenues” to reach potentially trapped people.

She also said that $1.6 million has been raised for the victims of the disaster through supportsurfside.org.

“They are out there with every resource that they need to ensure that they can search this area, they can sweep the mound with cameras, with dogs, with sonar, and additional heavy machinery that has come in to start to clear away the debris. We are exploring all possible avenues,” said Cava.

For those looking to help, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund for those in need. To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund.