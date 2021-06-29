CONDO COLLAPSELatest updates on Surfside condo collapse search and rescue operation
By CBSMiami.com Team
Condo Collapse, Friends of Miami Animals, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friends of Miami Animals has opened a hotline to help owners of pets that are missing or hurt as a result of the Surfside condo collapse.

Residents can call (833) 366-2642 to enter their pet in a database for rescue or care.

Commissioner Ken Russell said the hotline was created Tuesday after he spoke with the organization.

For more information about Friends of Miami Animals, click here.

