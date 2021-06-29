MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friends of Miami Animals has opened a hotline to help owners of pets that are missing or hurt as a result of the Surfside condo collapse.
Residents can call (833) 366-2642 to enter their pet in a database for rescue or care.
Commissioner Ken Russell said the hotline was created Tuesday after he spoke with the organization.

After learning of missing #pets from #ChamplainTowers I called https://t.co/rpKH5PxoxD today. Hrs later they have a hotline up for residents to enter their pet in a database for rescue or care.
FRIENDS OF MIAMI ANIMALS HOTLINE:
(833) 366-2642#surfside #cats #dogs
— Ken Russell (@kenforflorida) June 30, 2021
For more information about Friends of Miami Animals, click here.