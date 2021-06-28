MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression number 4 has now formed off the coast of South Carolina.
At 11:00 a.m., TD 4 is located 145 miles east-southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina.
Maximum sustained winds are 35 mph, and the system is moving west-northwest near 16 mph. Some strengthening is expected and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm before it makes landfall along the coast of South Carolina on Monday night. It will be named Danny.
Rapid weakening is forecast after landfall.
There is also a tropical wave moving across the central Atlantic which has a low chance of development as it moves west-northwestward at 20 miles per hour. It is expected to be near the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday and it’s too early to tell what, if any, impact it could have on South Florida.