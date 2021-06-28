CONDO COLLAPSELatest updates on Surfside condo collapse search and rescue operation
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:I-95 Crash, Local TV, Miami News, Traffic Crash

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A tanker truck crash on I-95 led to lane closures early Monday morning.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said the crash happened in the northbound lanes between Atlantic Boulevard and W Copans Road in Pompano Beach.

Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed between Sample Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

The tanker has leaked fuel and hazardous materials teams were called out.

Drivers urged to avoid the area. The Turnpike and Military Trail are the best alternatives.

CBSMiami.com Team