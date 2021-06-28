FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A tanker truck crash on I-95 led to lane closures early Monday morning.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said the crash happened in the northbound lanes between Atlantic Boulevard and W Copans Road in Pompano Beach.READ MORE: Surfside Condo Collapse First Responders Work Tirelessly To Find Possible Survivors, Nine Confirmed Dead
Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed between Sample Road and Atlantic Boulevard.READ MORE: 'We’re Still Hopeful' Family Members Whose Loved Ones Lived In Collapsed Condo Visit Site
The tanker has leaked fuel and hazardous materials teams were called out.MORE NEWS: Florida Withdraws From Federal Pandemic Assistance Program
Drivers urged to avoid the area. The Turnpike and Military Trail are the best alternatives.